Menu

‘He’s declined massively’ – These Arsenal fans slam star’s first-half performance vs Leicester

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans have blasted the performance of Alexandre Lacazette in the first-half of tonight’s Premier League encounter against Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta has slightly tinkered with the side’s attack by switching Aubameyang to the right-wing and playing Bukayo Saka on the left.

The Gunners have dominated though, with 11 shots to the Foxes’ 1, but just three of those have hit the target.

Lacazette missed the best chance of the game so far in the 28th minute, Kieran Tierney sent a low cross across the face of goal after some lovely play on the left flank, but the forward missed a wide open goal from just four yards out.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to the opening period of play:

More Stories / Latest News
“Solely on Arteta” and “Poor management” – These Arsenal fans blast Arteta for playing star out of position
Video: Gabriel punished for defensive decision as Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal for Leicester
Video: Memphis Depay shows support to injured ‘brother’ Virgil Van Dijk after goal for Lyon vs Monaco

Lacazette has three goals from four Premier League appearances so far this season, but all of these have been tap-ins and his overall play has looked a lot less sharp over the last year.

The Frenchman’s been more of a creator and fixture in the link-up play for the Gunners, but Lacazette does need to be much more clinical.

Is it time for Arteta to drop the ace and field Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down the middle instead?

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Mikel Arteta

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. John dennis says:
    October 25, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Good work… But bad finishing from lacca.. Will really need new striker please…. Sell lacca off

    Reply
  2. Stan Adams says:
    October 25, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Laca is well liked and is a good team player still but he lost his edge some where along the line,he should be sold whilst clubs are still interested in buying him.
    Nketiah could be ok but my hopes rest with Martinelli to replace Laca.

    Reply
  3. Mbaave tsav peter says:
    October 25, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Where do other clubs get strong,
    hard fighting players that arsenal doesn’t?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.