Some Arsenal fans have blasted the performance of Alexandre Lacazette in the first-half of tonight’s Premier League encounter against Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta has slightly tinkered with the side’s attack by switching Aubameyang to the right-wing and playing Bukayo Saka on the left.

The Gunners have dominated though, with 11 shots to the Foxes’ 1, but just three of those have hit the target.

Lacazette missed the best chance of the game so far in the 28th minute, Kieran Tierney sent a low cross across the face of goal after some lovely play on the left flank, but the forward missed a wide open goal from just four yards out.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to the opening period of play:

What on earth happened to Lacazette? He’s declined massively. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 25, 2020

Half-Time thoughts:

– Get Laca off. — Aiden (@AidennediA_) October 25, 2020

Pépé has to replace Lacazette and put Aubameyang in the middle — KING (@_IKENNA_) October 25, 2020

How did laca get this bad in finishing. I remember when he came from Lyon, he was lethal. Scoring from tough angles an all, now can’t even tap in a goal — Vidit Kumar (@iamVidit_7) October 25, 2020

Lacazette off — Gooner Adam ??? (@AdzCampbell91) October 25, 2020

Just when I feel Arteta has the right selection.. He puts Auba on the right with Saka on the left .WHY? It really limits their play. Especially saka

Everyone except Ceballos and Laca is having a good game — ????? ??????? ?#EndSARS (@temjoshezzy) October 25, 2020

So many wasted chances, we’re gonna pay for it — Nicø (@Anonymous1076) October 25, 2020

Lacazette has three goals from four Premier League appearances so far this season, but all of these have been tap-ins and his overall play has looked a lot less sharp over the last year.

The Frenchman’s been more of a creator and fixture in the link-up play for the Gunners, but Lacazette does need to be much more clinical.

Is it time for Arteta to drop the ace and field Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down the middle instead?