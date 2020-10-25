Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen for his club to replace Ousmane Dembele with Wolves winger Adama Traore in the January transfer window.

The Dutch tactician has identified Traore as an ideal target for that area of the pitch, while Liverpool are also mentioned as suitors for the €40million-rated attacker, according to Todo Fichajes.

Traore has shone in the Premier League and could be a fine addition for a bigger club after showing what he can do at Wolves.

Liverpool are pretty well stocked up front, with Jurgen Klopp already having arguably the best front three in world football in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, before then adding Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota in the last two transfer windows.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League champions will really prioritise a move for Traore in the near future, but a talent like that could be hard to turn down.

Todo Fichajes claim the Spain international could cost as little as €40million, which would surely be a bargain.

Still, it may be that Barcelona is a more likely destination for the player, who would likely get more playing time there due to their apparent desire to offload Dembele, according to Todo Fichajes.