Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly hinted he regrets letting go of Rhian Brewster this summer after his move to Sheffield United.

The Reds allowed Brewster a permanent move to Bramall Lane in the summer, despite the 20-year-old looking a big prospect who could soon be ready to make an impact at the highest level.

Brewster looked an exciting talent up front at Swansea City last season after a loan spell with the Welsh side, and in the end it’s perhaps unsurprising from the player’s point of view that he left in order to play more regularly.

Liverpool took on Sheffield United in the Premier League yesterday, winning 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, but Klopp spoke before the game about the emotion of facing Brewster.

The German tactician, writing in the club’s matchday programme, as quoted by the Daily Express, was clearly sad to have seen Brewster leave and paid a classy tribute to his former player.

“There is one change to Sheffield United that certainly makes them more dangerous. And that is the arrival of Rhian Brewster,” Klopp said.

“Our guy, our man – this will always be the case in our hearts. But now on the pitch he is Sheffield United. And anyone who knows Rhian will be aware that sentiment will be firmly left outside of Anfield when he arrives today.

“It would not be possible for me to understate my love, respect and admiration for Rhi.

“Such a special guy on and off the pitch. I’m not going to lie, agreeing to that transfer was really hard.

“He is a natural-born goalscorer. It’s in his DNA. He is a coach’s dream as he is so eager to learn but also a beacon of positive energy.

“He had some really hard moments with us, but throughout he never once lost belief and he was always someone who would light up a room, even when he experienced really tough times.

“We miss him but we are delighted that he has found a fantastic home at Sheffield United.

“Hopefully he has an off-night this evening and then when we travel to Sheffield. But for the other games we all support him and wish him success.”