Liverpool one game away from equalling club record, Chelsea still miles ahead with overall record

Liverpool are just one game away from equalling their longest ever unbeaten home run after coming from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 yesterday.

The Reds struck through Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to pick up another three points and make it 62 games in a row they’ve not been beaten at Anfield, just one behind the record they set between 1978 and 1980.

See below for the overall record, which is still held by Chelsea by some distance…

The Blues were an incredible force at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2008, with Jose Mourinho in charge of the team for much of that time.

Liverpool would do very well to even come close to that Chelsea side, but for now they’ll be happy enough to equal and then break their own impressive record.

Of course, you don’t get trophies for unbeaten home runs, so LFC will be focused on just retaining their Premier League title this season, whether they lose a few games at home or not.

