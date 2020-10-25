Liverpool have reportedly already opened talks over a transfer deal for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as they look to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk this January.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds have informed Schalke that they want to bring in Kabak as cover for Van Dijk, who is not expected to play again this season.

This has undoubtedly been a huge blow for Liverpool, but Kabak is a promising young centre-back who could undoubtedly do a job as cover for the second half of this campaign.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga so far and seems like he could soon be ready to make the step up to playing for a bigger club.

The Mirror claim Liverpool could end up paying around £20million for Kabak initially, with further potential add-ons that could bring the total value of the deal up to around £30m.

That could end up being good business for this promising young Turkey international, who could be an important addition not just for this season, but for the long term as well.

Even when Van Dijk eventually comes back, Liverpool would surely benefit from more options alongside the Dutchman in defence, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez often having fitness problems of their own.

This has also meant Fabinho dropping in at centre-back a few times recently, which doesn’t seem an ideal solution for too many games, even if the Brazilian has done very well there so far.