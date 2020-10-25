Liverpool already preparing for Reds star’s potential €70m transfer to Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly facing transfer interest in Roberto Firmino from Real Madrid, and the player is also said to be keen on the move.

This is according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim that Liverpool forward Firmino wants a change of scene and that his club are aware of this and planning for his departure.

They add that Firmino is likely to cost Real Madrid around €70million, with the Brazil international part of the club’s plans to rebuild their squad.

It certainly seems like Los Blancos could do with making some changes up front after failing to ever really replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with Gareth Bale leaving on loan for Tottenham this summer and with Eden Hazard majorly flopping since joining from Chelsea.

Firmino isn’t exactly in the form of his life at the moment either, however, with a slightly worrying lack of goals from the 29-year-old this season and last.

Though Firmino doesn’t operate as a traditional striker and is a superb all-rounder up front, many would argue he should boast slightly better figures than his 13 goals in his last 60 games in all competitions.

The former Hoffenheim man notably scored just one home league goal all season last term, so perhaps the Merseyside giants would do well to offload him now as Real show interest.