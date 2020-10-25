Menu

Man United and Chelsea legends agree on shocking Maguire foul on Azpilicueta

Manchester United and Chelsea legends Patrice Evra and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were on punditry duty yesterday and agreed on Harry Maguire’s shocking foul on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Hasselbaink was clearly not impressed at seeing his old club denied a clear penalty as Maguire wrestled Azpilicueta in the box, while Evra also put his Man Utd loyalty to one side to also admit it was unacceptable play from the Red Devils captain.

MORE: Solskjaer explains what Cavani has brought to Manchester United following debut vs Chelsea

“It’s 100% (a penalty) because what is Maguire doing? If you see it Maguire is just strangling Cesar Azpilicueta! He stops him from jumping, he’s putting his weight on his shoulders,” Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“I used to watch wrestling and even Hulk Hogan would do this kind of move,” Evra added. “This is a clear penalty that’s why VAR, again we can talk all day about that but this is a clear penalty to Chelsea.”

Nothing was given for this, somehow, with United and Chelsea playing out a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

It’s not really a result either side will have wanted, with both these teams needing three points after unconvincing starts to this season.

For Chelsea, however, it’s perhaps a little more of a boost to put in an improved defensive display and to come away from a difficult away game with a point.

That said, the Blues will also no doubt feel they could have won the match if this decision had gone their way.

  1. Akinsola Olayemi Olaosebikan says:
    October 25, 2020 at 8:53 am

    The referee should be ban

