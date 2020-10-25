Man United boss Solskjaer says new Chelsea signing made the difference in Old Trafford stalemate

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after his fine saves made all the difference in yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Neither side was at their best in this rather dull Premier League encounter, but Mendy showed why Chelsea signed him with some superb stops at crucial moments in the game.

Blues fans will be pleased to see the Senegalese shot-stopper performing so well after a difficult couple of years of relying on goalkeeping flop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy looks a considerable upgrade, and even Man Utd boss Solskjaer was clearly impressed with his impact in the game.

“Two good teams, quality in either end of the pitch. You can see their keeper today, I think he’s the match winner,” Solskjaer told MUTV, as quoted by the Metro.

“Two fantastic saves from Marcus. The one in the second half, an unbelievable save, I’m standing just behind it and following it to the top corner. Great finish, great save.”

Mendy shone at Rennes but wasn’t exactly the biggest name before his move to Stamford Bridge this summer, so he’s done well to settle so quickly and establish himself as being ready to shine at this level.

While Chelsea won’t exactly be thrilled to only come away with a draw, it is a boost that they kept a clean sheet in a big game after some highly unconvincing defensive displays in recent times.