Solskjaer explains what Cavani has brought to Manchester United following debut vs Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Edinson Cavani after he made his debut against Chelsea in yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international joined Man Utd on a free this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and fans will no doubt have been excited to see him on the pitch at last against Chelsea.

Solskjaer was pleased with what Cavani offered United on the pitch, but also talked up the experienced 33-year-old for the qualities he brings off the pitch as well.

Speaking about Cavani after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Solskjaer said: “Well you know he’s been out for a little while and he had a nice run towards the near post, a nice little flick almost scored there.

“He showed he was a presence in the box, I think it was Thiago Silva who had a nice block from him.

“But he’s going to give us a lot. He’s come in, had a great influence and impact on the training ground already, but we know he needs game time to get his sharpness.

“He’s got clever movements, great runs, he’s an experienced centre-forward.”

He added: “He gives us something different to what we have of course. We now have a centre-forward who is different to the ones we already had.”

United fans will no doubt hope Cavani gets more playing time soon, with the club’s youthful attacking trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood likely to benefit from a break.

Cavani scored 200 goals for PSG, becoming their all-time leading scorer, so should still have value in this United squad even if he’s arriving after his peak years.