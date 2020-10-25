Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Patrice Evra have questioned the club’s signing of Donny van de Beek this summer after his lack of playing time so far.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Ajax after impressing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, but he’s rather surprisingly failed to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on a regular basis so far this season.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, and this has led both Neville and Evra to cast their doubts over the deal.

The Sky Sports pundits, quoted by Goal, both suggested that United didn’t really need to sign Van de Beek, with Neville adding that the player himself might be regretting the move to Old Trafford.

“We’re talking about Van de Beek, nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him? He’s watching the game from the stand every game,” Evra said.

“What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million,” Neville added.

“He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in every game. It’s a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, ‘Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team’.

“He must be thinking: ‘What am I doing here?’ at this moment in time.”

United fans will certainly be puzzled by this as well, with some of the club’s recent signings coming in and playing straight away, whereas Van de Beek seems to be being ushered in very slowly by Solskjaer, perhaps at the detriment of the team.