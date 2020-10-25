Manchester United match unwanted 48-year-old record after draw with Chelsea

Manchester United have made their worst start to a league season at home in 48 years after drawing 0-0 with Chelsea yesterday.

The Red Devils have suffered something of a nightmare start in Premier League matches at Old Trafford so far this term, losing 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace in their first game before a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham in the next.

Having failed to beat Chelsea, United have failed to win any of their opening three home games of the season for the first time since 1972, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

0 – Man Utd have failed to win their opening three home league games to a season for the first time since 1972-73. Blunted. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/l2pa9nG6XP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2020

Man Utd fans will no doubt despair at this shocking stat, which shows just how bad a job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing at the moment.

Some performances away from home have been better, with United recently looking pretty convincing in a 4-1 win at Newcastle.

Still, Old Trafford used to be a fortress that even the biggest clubs feared, but that is clearly no longer the case and will go a long way to explaining United’s struggles.

United’s next game is at home to Arsenal, which doesn’t look the easiest fixture for them to end their dreadful start, though the Gunners are also known for being poor on the road to their big six rivals.