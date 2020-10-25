Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw showed his lack of attacking instincts, or perhaps tactical intelligence, or a combination of the two, in this moment against Chelsea.

Watch below as Bruno Fernandes waits for Shaw to overlap him on the left-hand side, only for the England international to stay precisely where he is, posing little threat to Chelsea…

Shaw failing to overlap even when Bruno asks need Telles starting ASAP ? pic.twitter.com/xCJHhVYUZM — EddieUTD (@Goatwood11) October 24, 2020

The user tweeting the video wants to see summer signing Alex Telles starting instead, and it seems this is a view shared by many Man Utd supporters.

The Brazilian looked a more attack-minded full-back during his time at Porto, so it’s unsurprising this lot think he’d be an upgrade on Shaw…

This is why we need Telles – shaw is lazy — Harry ‘just wear a mask’ #covidiots beware (@harrymightyatom) October 25, 2020

Why does Telles and Van de Beek need time to settle into the team when Fernandes didn't? — Jonny Ross (@thejonnyross) October 25, 2020

I hope Shaw is dropped. Stopped running into spaces. He's too fat, the nutritionists need to sort him out. Telles will be far better on the left. — DevilsDelight (@Dent_20111) October 25, 2020

Luke shaw thinking of that big mac instead of making a overlapping run, need telles the Brazilian Beckham to start ASAP… https://t.co/FTPHbZW0K7 — ? (@Lesliefer123) October 25, 2020

this is why we need to play Telles and not Shaw ?????? https://t.co/OCygWNn01L — BA? (@baafoura_1) October 25, 2020