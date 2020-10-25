Menu

Video: Shaw ignores Fernandes at key moment vs Chelsea, these Man Utd fans now desperate for Telles to start instead

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw showed his lack of attacking instincts, or perhaps tactical intelligence, or a combination of the two, in this moment against Chelsea.

Watch below as Bruno Fernandes waits for Shaw to overlap him on the left-hand side, only for the England international to stay precisely where he is, posing little threat to Chelsea…

The user tweeting the video wants to see summer signing Alex Telles starting instead, and it seems this is a view shared by many Man Utd supporters.

The Brazilian looked a more attack-minded full-back during his time at Porto, so it’s unsurprising this lot think he’d be an upgrade on Shaw…

