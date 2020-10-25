Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has made the rather bold claim that Edinson Cavani could prove a more important signing for the club than Jadon Sancho would have.

The former left-back, speaking on Sky Sports and quoted by the Manchester Evening News, praised Cavani after his debut in yesterday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea, during which he made an impression in a short period of time despite the disappointing 0-0 draw.

Evra feels Cavani brings character and leadership to this team with his experience, and is precisely the kind of figure this United squad needs.

“We need men, we need character, that’s why, people may not agree with Edinson Cavani, but for me he’s a great signing,” Evra said.

“This team needs men, they need character. You can see when he came on, first touch, he was sharp.

“I know some people would have preferred Jadon Sancho but Cavani is what I’m talking about. People come with no fear.”

Man Utd fans will no doubt also hope the Uruguay international can still score at a reasonably prolific rate, having enjoyed a career as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe.

The 33-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain as their all-time leading scorer with 200 goals, and though he looks to be past his peak now, he could still be an important presence at Old Trafford, on and off the pitch.