Mesut Ozil makes his prediction for Arsenal to win but it’s clear he’s a big admirer of one Leicester player

You would usually expect a player to kick off and look to take shots at a club when they’ve been treated poorly, but Mesut Ozil is clearly trying to make it impossible for Arsenal to let him go without looking like the bad guys.

He was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads so he’s essentially now being paid vast amounts of money to live tweet Arsenal’s games.

He’s doing a good job of keeping the fans onside and it looks like he’s still popular, while it also looks like he’s going to be making regular result predications for Arsenal’s games:

My prediction for today – 2:1 for the @Arsenal! goal scorers: Auba, Laca … and the creative Maddison for LFC. What are yours? #COYG ? — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 25, 2020

He’s gone for a fairly safe option with a common result and Arsenal’s two main forward players to score the goals, but it will be fun if this turns out to be true.

It also shows that he’s got a lot of respect for James Maddison as there’s no need to namedrop him otherwise, while Ozil is the very definition of a creative player so this is a nice endorsement for the Leicester man.