Multiple Ballon d’Or winner insists Man United are ‘bad’ for Van de Beek’s career and slams star’s transfer decision in furious rant

According to Voetbal Primeur via Ziggo Sport’s ‘Rondo’ programme, Dutch icon Marco van Basten has shockingly slammed Donny van de Beek’s decision to sign for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Van de Beek for an initial fee of £35m from Ajax, with the deal also including a further £5m in potential add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

Van Basten, who works as an analyst for Ziggo Sport, furiously suggested that Van de Beek can’t be upset with his lack of playing time, as he should’ve known better.

One of Holland’s greatest players ever added that Van de Beek’s limited minutes are ‘terrible’ for the midfielder’s ‘rhythm’, adding that the star should’ve sought a move elsewhere now this is the ace.

Van Basten refuted claims that the 23-year-old deserve more opportunities, adding that moving to a club like United is ‘bad’ for Van de Beek’s career.

Here’s what the three-time Ballon d’Or winner had to say on Van de Beek’s decision:

“It is very bad for such a boy to only play six or seven times in a year, that’s terrible for your rhythm! You can earn a lot more, but you also have to see where you can play.”

“Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that’s ********. Then you shouldn’t go to Manchester United, but wait with that or to another club.”

“You have to want to play football every week, and such a club is then bad for your career.”

After his career-defining transfer, Van de Beek has only started in the two Carabao Cup ties against Luton Town and and Brighton, with the ace showing he’s too good for that level.

It’s surprising to see that the Dutchman hasn’t been handed a chance, especially as he scored off the bench in his Premier League debut in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

The roaming playmaker looked like a shell of his usual self as he was left on the bench against Chelsea, in a dull affair that was crying out for some passion and creative intentions.

It seems as though Van de Beek just doesn’t fit in with United’s system right now unfortunately, it’s clear that he’s a quality player after his cameos and previous solid performances for Ajax.

It looks like Van de Beek will struggle for regular action if Solskjaer continues to select the team like he has, the Dutchman doesn’t look like he’ll be able to start alongside fellow creators Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes acts as the side’s primary playmaker, with Pogba usually partnering a more defensive-minded midfielder in one of Fred, Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic when he starts.