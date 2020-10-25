Paul Ince urges Man United midfielder to make January move away from Old Trafford

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince has urged current United midfielder Paul Pogba to make a January move away from Old Trafford after the Reds’ lacklustre 0-0 draw to Chelsea yesterday.

Pogba, 27, was benched for the third match in a row with the latest snub coming during his side’s boring 0-0 draw against domestic rivals Chelsea yesterday.

United’s World Cup winner was eventually introduced into the game at the 60-minute mark alongside new-striker Edinson Cavani, however, the pair were unable to turn the Reds’ on-field fortunes as the game played out to in a scoreless stalemate.

Speaking live on BeIN Sports, Ince believes that Pogba should have started yesterday’s game ahead of either Fred or Scott McTominay and now feels like January is the right time for his former club to allow the Frenchman to make his dream move to Real Madrid.

“Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this is a big, big game,” Ince told beIN Sport (as quoted by Metro) “For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.

“I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on.

“But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid.

“I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought, ‘great’.

“But all he has done is been a problem.

“The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Man United player.

“He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be busy preparing his Reds for their second Champions League Group H tie against RB Leipzig which is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time on October 28.

Pogba will be hoping to be named in his manager’s starting line-up during the week, otherwise a mid-season move away from the club he has spent the last four years will appear to be edging closer.