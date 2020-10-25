Menu

(Photo) How the Man United squad reacted to yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday.

READ MORE: Solskjaer explains what Cavani has brought to Manchester United following debut vs Chelsea

Despite coming into yesterday’s match off the back of a stunning mid-week performance against Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League and a 4-1 thumping win against Newcastle United last weekend, United were held to a bore draw by Frank Lampard’s Blues.

The game which ended in a 0-0 stalemate was far from the sporting spectacle it was tipped to be pre-match with both sides seemingly too afraid to lose the game and eventually settling for a point each.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool one game away from equalling club record, Chelsea still miles ahead with overall record
Manchester United legend suggests new Red Devils signing will be regretting Old Trafford move
Shocking claims suggest Dayot Upamecano would have been a Man United player if not for a row over just £200,000

In light of yesterday afternoon’s 0-0 draw, here is how some of the United first-team reacted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Not the result we want, now is time to reflect and get stronger for the next game! #mufc

A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Not the result we wanted… need to build on this week and keep improving ?? #MUFC

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A tough match… Let’s stay focused for the next ones! ??

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???

A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Frustrated not to get the win.

A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof) on

More Stories Bruno Fernandes David de Gea Fred Harry Maguire Luke Shaw

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Haroon says:
    October 25, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    nice

    Reply
  2. jerry says:
    October 25, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Sell Bogpa……….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.