(Photo) How the Man United squad reacted to yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Manchester United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday.

READ MORE: Solskjaer explains what Cavani has brought to Manchester United following debut vs Chelsea

Despite coming into yesterday’s match off the back of a stunning mid-week performance against Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League and a 4-1 thumping win against Newcastle United last weekend, United were held to a bore draw by Frank Lampard’s Blues.

The game which ended in a 0-0 stalemate was far from the sporting spectacle it was tipped to be pre-match with both sides seemingly too afraid to lose the game and eventually settling for a point each.

In light of yesterday afternoon’s 0-0 draw, here is how some of the United first-team reacted.

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ??? A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:32pm PDT