(Photo) How the Man United squad reacted to yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Manchester United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday.
READ MORE: Solskjaer explains what Cavani has brought to Manchester United following debut vs Chelsea
Despite coming into yesterday’s match off the back of a stunning mid-week performance against Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League and a 4-1 thumping win against Newcastle United last weekend, United were held to a bore draw by Frank Lampard’s Blues.
The game which ended in a 0-0 stalemate was far from the sporting spectacle it was tipped to be pre-match with both sides seemingly too afraid to lose the game and eventually settling for a point each.
In light of yesterday afternoon’s 0-0 draw, here is how some of the United first-team reacted.
View this post on Instagram
Not the result we want, now is time to reflect and get stronger for the next game! #mufc
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not the result we wanted… need to build on this week and keep improving ?? #MUFC
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tough game today. Let’s move on! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nbKvWVmL4w
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 24, 2020
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
nice
Sell Bogpa……….