Photos: Suggestions that Man United were also denied a penalty vs Chelsea due to holding on Maguire and McTominay

The issues with VAR and poor refereeing decisions seem to be getting worse with each passing week, and all the talk after Man United’s draw with Chelsea centred around the officials yesterday.

Chelsea were denied a pretty obvious penalty when Harry Maguire managed to produce some kind of chokehold on Azpilicueta in the box, but the ref missed it and VAR decided not to step in either:

Obviously it wouldn’t be football without some fans digging up evidence that both sides were hard done by, so these images of attacking corners from Man United are interesting.

A picture can often look worse than the reality, but it does look like some of the Chelsea players were also getting quite handsy in the box too:

Nobody gonna talk about reece James' bear hug on Maguire & Azpilicueta throwing McTominay on the floor from a corner?

2 offences, both worse…Both ignored…Not fit the Narrative?

Lampard came to avoid a pasting, 5 at the back & zero attacks. pic.twitter.com/KhLA4hhVcq — Devils Advocate (@MRed78) October 25, 2020

Azpilicueta on Mctominay, james on maguire both in just a corner pic.twitter.com/jMzq7pnisi — Adedamola (@thedamolah) October 25, 2020

These incidents weren’t really talked about after the game and it’s probably fair to say they fall into the category of “I’ve seen them given” rather than the stone-waller that applies to the Azpilicueta foul.

Either way, your opinion on these decisions is likely to come down to which side you support.