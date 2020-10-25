According to the Sun, Sheffield United will enquire about the loan signing of Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo in the January transfer window.

The centre-back has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in the last couple of years, with Rojo being loaned out to boyhood club Estudiantes for the second-half of last season.

The Argentina international’s hopes of getting back on track were dashed though, Rojo made just one appearance in his homeland due to constant injury troubles and Covid-19 suspending football.

It’s reported that Chris Wilder is on the hunt for a new defender in January, with the Blades boss hopeful of agreeing a deal with United for Rojo – whose contract expires next summer.

Rojo has been registered for Champions League action for United this season, but has not appeared in a single matchday squad so far this season.

Sheffield sit 19th in the Premier League table, with just a point from six matches, they aren’t nearly as solid as they were last term, with the Blades also losing key defender Jack O’Connell to a serious injury.

Rojo is behind the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as a backup option at the heart of defence, with Solskjaer usually opting for Victor Lindelof to start alongside captain Harry Maguire.

The hard-hitting defender has made made 122 appearances across all competitions for United.