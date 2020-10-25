Reece James bear-hugging Harry Maguire leads these Man United fans to blast claims Chelsea were ‘robbed’ in dull draw

Some Manchester United fans have combated claims that Chelsea were ‘robbed’ in Saturday’s bore draw by pinpointing a moment where they were wronged by the Blues.

During a corner, Chelsea right-back Reece James made sure not to lose track of aerial threat Harry Maguire – by bear-hugging the giant.

Some United fans were disappointed to see that this moment was glossed over, whilst Maguire’s headlock on Cesar Azpilicueta – which should’ve led to a penalty – dominated the headlines and talk.

These weren’t even the only controversial moments of the encounter, with Bruno Fernandes taking a risk with a gentle slap on Jorginho in the early stages of the game.

For those chelsea fans who said they were robbed. Think again… pic.twitter.com/I5J9Qn3LWn — Saeed ? (@Realist_187) October 24, 2020

BOTH should have been penalised but YET AGAIN only one makes the headlines ?? pic.twitter.com/gaqmXmbVdo — Rach (@rachmufc7) October 25, 2020

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to the incident:

Spot on doesn’t sell to agree with utd — jon ayre (@AyreJon) October 25, 2020

i swear, they didn’t show Reece James holding Maguire once while they kept on showing Maguire holding Azpilicueta — AT ???? (@TheRealRashford) October 25, 2020

Thanks for getting this image. I was thinking about that the whole time. Both bad calls. But consistent bad. — GGMU442 (@ggmu442) October 25, 2020

@ChelseaFC Can u show this to Frank. Seems he missed the Utd penalty in his post match interview!!! — Graham R (@RAG109) October 25, 2020

This was equally as bad . Possibly worse but not highlighted by the pundits . Disgraceful — Andy L (@andyl1957) October 25, 2020

James think he playing rugby — In UNITED we Trust (@Lilmou3) October 24, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Bringing the game into disrepute” – Former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett questions Premier League use of VAR after Man United vs Chelsea failure Manchester United match unwanted 48-year-old record after draw with Chelsea ‘Disaster of a season’ – These Barcelona fans react after Philippe Coutinho is injured in Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

It’s quite surprising to see the outrage at the incidents after a goalless draw, you’d think both sets of fans would be a little happier as they didn’t have to face the embarrassment of losing to a rival.

The fact that little moments like this are dominating the conversations on social media also goes to show just how boring the game actually was, with no real clear-cut chances for either side.