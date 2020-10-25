Menu

Reece James bear-hugging Harry Maguire leads these Man United fans to blast claims Chelsea were ‘robbed’ in dull draw

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Manchester United fans have combated claims that Chelsea were ‘robbed’ in Saturday’s bore draw by pinpointing a moment where they were wronged by the Blues.

During a corner, Chelsea right-back Reece James made sure not to lose track of aerial threat Harry Maguire – by bear-hugging the giant.

Some United fans were disappointed to see that this moment was glossed over, whilst Maguire’s headlock on Cesar Azpilicueta – which should’ve led to a penalty – dominated the headlines and talk.

These weren’t even the only controversial moments of the encounter, with Bruno Fernandes taking a risk with a gentle slap on Jorginho in the early stages of the game.

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to the incident:

More Stories / Latest News
“Bringing the game into disrepute” – Former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett questions Premier League use of VAR after Man United vs Chelsea failure
Manchester United match unwanted 48-year-old record after draw with Chelsea
‘Disaster of a season’ – These Barcelona fans react after Philippe Coutinho is injured in Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

It’s quite surprising to see the outrage at the incidents after a goalless draw, you’d think both sets of fans would be a little happier as they didn’t have to face the embarrassment of losing to a rival.

The fact that little moments like this are dominating the conversations on social media also goes to show just how boring the game actually was, with no real clear-cut chances for either side.

More Stories Harry Maguire Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.