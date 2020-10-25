Cristiano Ronaldo wants transfer of Premier League star at Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Ronaldo seems to be a fan of his fellow Portugal international, according to Don Balon, who link him with a possible move to Juve as a result.

Neves has shone for Wolves at both Premier League and Championship level, and it’s looked for some time now like he could be ready to make the step up to a playing for a bigger club.

A previous report from Don Balon also linked Neves with Manchester United, though this was a while ago and the Red Devils have since signed Donny van de Beek instead.

Still, this could lead to Juventus snapping up Neves, who may be an ideal replacement for Miralem Pjanic in the middle of the park, with the Bosnian leaving for Barcelona in the summer just gone.

A similar style of player, Neves could be ideal to give Andrea Pirlo’s side a little more creativity from midfield.

Don Balon add that Juventus could be preparing a bid for Neves.