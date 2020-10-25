Shocking claims suggest Dayot Upamecano would have been a Man United player if not for a row over just £200,000

According to reports, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano would have been a Manchester United player when he was 16-years-old had it not have been for a row over just £200,000.

Upamecano, 21, currently plies his trade with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig after he moved from RB Salzburg in 2017 in a move which cost Julian Nagelsmann’s side just £9m, as per TransferMarkt.

The talented French centre-back has emerged as one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders after a series of fine performances, most notably during RB Leipzig’s superb Champions League campaign last time out during a season which saw the Bundesliga side reach the semi-finals.

However, despite the commanding and pacey centre-back’s amazing rise on Europe’s biggest stage, there are wide spread suggestions that the Frenchman could be set for a move away from RB Leipzig.

Upamecano has been relentlessly linked with a transfer to United after the Reds’ defensive frailties continue to rear their ugly heads with suggestions the Frenchman could move to Old Trafford as early as next summer, as per The Mirror.

However, a shocking recent report from The Sun claims that the centre-back came within touching distance of being a United player five years ago when his mum and agent were at the Reds’ training facility.

The Sun’s report claims that Upamecano was on the verge of joining United from FC Valenciennes’ under-19s team but the defender’s camp and United could not agree on a financial package.

It is understood that the two camps difference in valuation was just £200,000 which resulted in the proposed deal falling through.