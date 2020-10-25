Menu

“Solely on Arteta” and “Poor management” – These Arsenal fans blast Arteta for playing star out of position

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Everything has been looking pretty positive for Arsenal going into this season, but defeats to Liverpool, Man City and Leicester show that they may not be ready to challenge for a Champions League place.

Mikel Arteta’s men had their chances to win today before a sucker-punch from Jamie Vardy knocked the wind out of them, but it means Arsenal will stay in 10th position after a promising start.

One of the main storylines this summer surrounded the future of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, as Arsenal did all they could to tie their talisman down to a new deal.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta hints at more permanent position change for star forward to get the best out of him

It was always going to be risky because of his age but it did look like the right decision at the time, but he’s been pretty poor since.

That could be down to Arteta looking to use him in the wider areas so that runs the risk of him becoming isolated and failing to have an impact on the game, but some of the fans are starting to get a bit fed up:

Lacazette did miss a few chances where it looked like a ruthless striker would’ve put the ball in the back of the net, so you have to wonder if Aubameyang would’ve put some of them away.

 

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Melkamu says:
    October 25, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    I have no word for Arteta….but foolish…….
    you can say why?
    1.no creativity but the master of assist is still in arsenal….oz10
    2.I just Don’t want to talk about arteta…..he is doing nothing…. anyways I don’t care i can’t whach this foolish team from now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.