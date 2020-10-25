“Solely on Arteta” and “Poor management” – These Arsenal fans blast Arteta for playing star out of position

Everything has been looking pretty positive for Arsenal going into this season, but defeats to Liverpool, Man City and Leicester show that they may not be ready to challenge for a Champions League place.

Mikel Arteta’s men had their chances to win today before a sucker-punch from Jamie Vardy knocked the wind out of them, but it means Arsenal will stay in 10th position after a promising start.

One of the main storylines this summer surrounded the future of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, as Arsenal did all they could to tie their talisman down to a new deal.

It was always going to be risky because of his age but it did look like the right decision at the time, but he’s been pretty poor since.

That could be down to Arteta looking to use him in the wider areas so that runs the risk of him becoming isolated and failing to have an impact on the game, but some of the fans are starting to get a bit fed up:

Aubameyang missing again out wide! Lacazette offering nothing! Just bin him off and put Auba up front seriously! Poor management! — Vince (@VinceFletcher) October 25, 2020

Imagine trying to explain to someone who only follows the French league that you have a front line of Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe, and your club is struggling to score goals. This is solely on Arteta. — bAkAtsInE (@_lukmanB) October 25, 2020

Aubameyang has been so so dreadful since signing the extension. How does this guy want to be a legend at the club putting in performances like that, as captain no less? — wow, someone actually (@EssEyyEmm) October 25, 2020

Awful, awful performance. No creativity whatsoever, we cannot break down a deep block at all. Aubameyang playing well out of position once again. So baffling, so poor. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) October 25, 2020

Aubameyang has to play up front through the middle — simple as that. can't keep making excuses for Laca — yeahjusteli (@yeahjusteli) October 25, 2020

How on earth did Aubameyang play on the right and Pepe on the left ?? — Inzi (@gunnerinjal) October 25, 2020

@zimgooners is there anything wrong with playing Aubameyang as the central striker this season as laca is failing — Praise Moyo (@real_Godfatha) October 25, 2020

Lacazette did miss a few chances where it looked like a ruthless striker would’ve put the ball in the back of the net, so you have to wonder if Aubameyang would’ve put some of them away.