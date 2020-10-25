Solskjaer responds to Van de Beek question after snubbing him yet again for Man Utd vs Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed keen to brush off questions about leaving Donny van de Beek out once again in yesterday’s game against Chelsea.

The Norwegian tactician has seemed surprisingly reluctant to use his new signing so far, with Van de Beek initially looking an exciting addition when he joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer.

However, we’ve not seen a great deal of the Netherlands international so far, despite Solskjaer’s side looking short of some spark and quality in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Van de Beek could have brought something a little different to the team, but he remained on the bench as an unused substitute throughout the match.

When asked about it afterwards, Solskjaer assured reporters that Van de Beek would get playing time soon, but he didn’t seem keen to talk about it too much or explain his reasoning for snubbing him from his team selection so far.

“Don’t worry about that. He’ll get his games. Don’t worry about that,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.