Mourinho asks Tottenham for transfer of Barcelona midfielder

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena.

The 22-year-old is a promising young talent who could be a useful signing for most top clubs, but he’s struggled for playing time at Barca in his career so far.

Still, that hasn’t put Tottenham off, with Don Balon claiming Mourinho is eager to land Alena for Spurs in the near future.

It remains to be seen if the north Londoners can get a deal done, but Alena could be a fine addition to aid the club’s top four push for this season.

One imagines the Spaniard is a realistic target, with Don Balon noting that Ronald Koeman hasn’t given him any playing time since he took over as manager at the Nou Camp.

Alena will surely look to move on if he doesn’t get chances soon, and he’d possibly do well to boost his career by making the move to a club like Spurs in order to get more playing time.