Video: Arsenal look bemused as early Lacazette header is disallowed for offside

It’s a good thing that the offside rule has advanced in recent years so a player needs to be interfering with play to provoke the flag, but it does lead to the occasional confusing moment.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead against Leicester today, and they look a bit bemused that the goal wasn’t allowed to stand:

Pictures from The Premier League

Aubameyang doesn’t touch the ball on it’s way in, so it looks like the offside was given against Granit Xhaka was was in front of the keeper.

In fairness he is in an offside position, and he does stop the keeper from moving forwards or diving properly so it’s probably the right call.