Video: Arsenal new-boy Gabriel shows vision with brilliant pass to create chance

In the 36th minute of Arsenal’s Premier League encounter against Leicester, Gabriel Magalhaes showed his quality with a brilliant pass that sparked an attacking opportunity for the Gunners.
After receiving the ball from partner David Luiz behind the halfway line, Gabriel took a touch and drilled a pass down the field and into Bukayo Saka.
Unfortunately the academy graduate’s heavy touch somewhat squandered the chance after the pass exposed Leicester for being lax at the back.
Saka still managed to keep control of the ball but a pass into Alexandre Lacazette was easily cut out by Christian Fuchs.
The first-half has shown that Arsenal’s centre-backs – Luiz and Gabriel – have been given the licence to play out the back and the freedom to continue spraying passes by Leicester’s frontline.