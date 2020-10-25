Video: Celtic should be fearful as Lille show what they are capable of with a blistering counter attacking goal vs Nice

Celtic aren’t in a good way just now with some poor results and disjointed performances, so the last thing they need is an away European tie against a slick team capable of devastating attacking play.

Neil Lennon’s team are looking poor at the back and a lack of pace is a real issue, so this goal from Lille today should worry them:

Pictures from Canal+

To be fair to Neil Lennon he did inspire this team to some impressive European results last season but they just look short of confidence and ideas just now, while this shows they can’t afford to be too attacking next week or they’ll simply get torn apart.