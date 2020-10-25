Video: Gabriel punished for defensive decision as Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal for Leicester

In the 79th minute of Arsenal’s clash against Leicester, Youri Tielemans played in Cengiz Under with a beautiful pass that split the Gunners’ defence.

Under latched onto the ball before floating it into the middle of the box, where Jamie Vardy was on hand to head the ball into the back of the net with a diving effort.

Tielemans’ pass spelled danger for the Gunners, with Gabriel Magalhaes moving away from marking Vardy to try and close down Under.

The ace’s decision was made in an effort to cover for the slow Granit Xhaka, who couldn’t get across to Vardy in time – leaving Mikel Arteta’s side to go behind.

GOAL ! Jamie Vardy scores vs Arsenal. 0-1 pic.twitter.com/FqONQfaerw — OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) October 25, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Vardy has come off the bench to score and cause misery for Arsenal in his fourth straight game against the Gunners.