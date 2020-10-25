Video: Interesting goal for Barcelona and Arsenal as Depay and Aouar combine for slick breakaway goal

It was surprising to see Lyon hold on to two of their key assets this summer, but it won’t be a surprise to see renewed interest in January or at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail indicated that Houssem Aouar was Arsenal’s main target this summer, but they couldn’t get a deal over the line so they moved for Thomas Partey instead.

Memphis Depay was also expected to move on, and Sky Sports indicated that Barcelona would look to make another move for him in January.

It means fans from both clubs will be keeping a keen eye on Lyon’s games this season, and this goal featured both players as Aouar teed up Depay for the cool finish to open the scoring:

???? ?????? ?? ??????? ? ?? Memphis Depay scores for Lyon and sends a message to Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/pUgChCijoe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2020

Pictures from Ligue 1

A transfer for both players still looks likely with Barcelona needing another striker and Arsenal could pair Aouar with Partey, so it will be interesting to see if anything happens in January.