Video: Jermain Defoe proves he’s still got it with a phenomenal first time half volley for Rangers vs Livingston

While most ageing Premier League players who come to Scotland tend to fail, Jermain Defoe has proven to be an excellent signing for Rangers since moving last year.

He doesn’t have the legs to start every game so he tends to be an impact sub, but he played from the beginning today and scored a pretty sensational goal:

?? RANGERS 2 – 0 Livingston

?????Jermain Defoe

?? 16' pic.twitter.com/ChW3rRj0xw — Rangers Goals (@RangersGoaIs) October 25, 2020

Pictures from SPFL

It just gets better every time you see it in terms of the precision and calmness that he shows to control the half volley past the keeper and into the net.

Most players either slash at that or they fail to get enough power to trouble the keeper, so this really is an excellent effort from Defoe.