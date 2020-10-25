Video: Karma as Lucas Digne is sent off a week after joking about Richarlison red card vs Liverpool that injured Thiago Alcantara

Lucas Digne has suffered an embarrassing moment and has been dished out a lesson on karma after being sent off for Everton in today’s encounter against Southampton.

This comes just a week after the left-back joked about the horror tackle from Richarlison that saw the Brazilian sent off and left Thiago Alcantara injured in the 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool.

In the 70th minute of Everton’s Premier League tie against Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters burst away from his counterpart with a lovely run.

With Digne trailing the Englishman, the left-back recklessly hacked down Walker-Peters by literally kicking away the ace’s leg, leading to a deserved red card.

EVERTON DOWN TO TEN MEN ? Lucas Digne is given his marching orders for raking down the back of Kyle Walker-Peters' leg. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #SOUEVE here: https://t.co/DyjBBS6u9g

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/SJufJlvVNy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Liverpool supporters will certainly enjoy this moment, perhaps 27-year-old Digne will learn a valuable lesson after this.