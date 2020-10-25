Menu

Video: Karma as Lucas Digne is sent off a week after joking about Richarlison red card vs Liverpool that injured Thiago Alcantara

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Lucas Digne has suffered an embarrassing moment and has been dished out a lesson on karma after being sent off for Everton in today’s encounter against Southampton.

This comes just a week after the left-back joked about the horror tackle from Richarlison that saw the Brazilian sent off and left Thiago Alcantara injured in the 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool.

In the 70th minute of Everton’s Premier League tie against Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters burst away from his counterpart with a lovely run.

With Digne trailing the Englishman, the left-back recklessly hacked down Walker-Peters by literally kicking away the ace’s leg, leading to a deserved red card.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Thomas Partey has the Arsenal squad clapping along with him with his initiation song
Carlo Ancelotti blames the hysteria around Pickford and van Dijk for Lucas Digne’s red card
Video: Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio fools Lionel Messi and co. with trick pass against Barcelona

Liverpool supporters will certainly enjoy this moment, perhaps 27-year-old Digne will learn a valuable lesson after this.

More Stories Kyle Walker-Peters Lucas Digne Richarlison Thiago Alcantara

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gerald mcloughlin says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Whoever you are, you know nothing about football, Digne fell on him, his hands up, get an urgent eye test.

    Reply
    1. John says:
      October 25, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Hands up before he stepped on him. Planned. Besides, after last week Everton deserved at least 2 more red cards.

      Reply
  2. Michael Brooks says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    What is happening at Everton? Victims Liverpool last week Southampton today players being sent off for horrific tackles is this another player out for the season? Is it the players at Everton taking the law of the game into their own hands or are they getting instructions from the management either way they need a significant punishment not just a slapped wrist why do Everton players think its a joke?

    Reply
  3. gerald mcloughlin says:
    October 25, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    You are really pathetic, not got a clue. I bet you support Liverpool, still moaning from last week. If you watch Digne, his hands went up, the reaction of an innocent player.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.