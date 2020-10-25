(Video) Man United pair visibly lack cohesion after on-field misunderstanding

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes are clearly not a duo that are on the same wave length after an on-field misunderstanding during yesterday’s match against Chelsea perfectly displays the Reds’ lack of team cohesion.

Both Fernandes and Shaw started for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday with fans left questioning why new full-back Alex Telles wasn’t even on the bench.

The pair who featured for the full 90-minutes in a game which ended 0-0 are a perfect example of why United struggle to penetrate their opposition’s final third.

In the click below, fans will be pulling their hair out at the sight of United’s best creative player begging his full-back to overlap him only to be met with a shrug of the shoulders and zero movement.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports