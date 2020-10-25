Video: Memphis Depay shows support to injured ‘brother’ Virgil Van Dijk after goal for Lyon vs Monaco

Memphis Depay has sent a message of support to international teammate Virgil van Dijk after the Liverpool’s superstar’s serious knee injury last weekend.

Depay made the classy gesture after firing Lyon into the lead just 11 minutes into tonight’s Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco.

Depay hammered the ball into the back of the net before wheeling away in celebration, the forward unveiled a shirt which read ‘Virgil, stay strong my brother’.

???? ?????? ?? ??????? ? ?? Memphis Depay scores for Lyon and sends a message to Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/pUgChCijoe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2020

Van Dijk has been left with a serious knee injury after Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge in last week’s Merseyside derby, which ended 2-2.

Depay actually suffered the same devastating setback last season, with the ace out from December to the start of July with the same anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Van Dijk should certainly lean on his Holland teammate for advice on how to recover, as Depay was back out on the pitch much quicker than many would’ve expected.