(Video) Pogba translated Solskjaer’s instructions to Cavani before Premier League debut

Manchester United midfielder helped to translate manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s individual instructions to new-signing Edinson Cavani before his Premier League introduction during yesterday’s game against Chelsea.
Pogba, like Cavani was also named as a substitute for yesterday’s match with the pair being introduced at around the 60-minute mark.
Before the pair’s introduction, Pogba was spotted translating his manager’s instructions into the Reds’ new-signing’s native language.
Despite the Reds best efforts, yesterday’s game ended in a boring 0-0 draw with both side’s failing to lay a glove on the other.
Pogba translated Solskjaer’s instructions into Spanish for Cavani ?
