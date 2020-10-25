Video: Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio fools Lionel Messi and co. with trick pass against Barcelona

In the 41st minute of Real Madrid’s El Clasico win against Barcelona, Marco Asensio pulled off a moment of magic to fool a few Barcelona players.

After seemingly getting by full-back Sergino Dest, Asensio used some tidy dribbling to trick Pedri before fooling Lionel Messi with an insane roulette pass.

Messi, Pedri and Dest were left frozen after the 24-year-old’s unorthodox move.

Asensio ? A top class first half in El Clasico ? pic.twitter.com/TpduCsZAip — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

It’s great to see the Spain international enjoying himself on the pitch again after a devastating injury left Asensio with around 8 months on the sidelines between July 2019 and March 2020.