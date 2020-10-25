Menu

Video: Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio fools Lionel Messi and co. with trick pass against Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

In the 41st minute of Real Madrid’s El Clasico win against Barcelona, Marco Asensio pulled off a moment of magic to fool a few Barcelona players.

After seemingly getting by full-back Sergino Dest, Asensio used some tidy dribbling to trick Pedri before fooling Lionel Messi with an insane roulette pass.

Messi, Pedri and Dest were left frozen after the 24-year-old’s unorthodox move.

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Fixing VAR in the Premier League – Former ref Keith Hackett on specialised roles and lessons to be learned from the NFL
Barcelona and Juventus interested in promising Ajax midfielder
Eden Hazard in line to make early injury return for Real Madrid with inclusion in matchday squad for Monchengladbach tie

It’s great to see the Spain international enjoying himself on the pitch again after a devastating injury left Asensio with around 8 months on the sidelines between July 2019 and March 2020.

More Stories Lionel Messi Marco Asensio pedri Sergino Dest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.