(Video) Sergio Ramos made stunning reverse tackle on Lionel Messi during El Classico

Real Madrid’s elite centre-back Sergio Ramos made a stunning reverse tackle on an on-rushing Lionel Messi during the Los Blancos’ 3-1 El Classico win yesterday.
Ramos, 34, joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and has grown to become one of the world’s greatest ever defenders after a 15-year long spell in Madrid has seen the Spaniard win everything along the way.
It’ll be a sad day for Spanish football when Ramos finally decides to hang his boots up, however, at the age of 34-years-old, the elite centre-back doesn’t appear to be thinking about retirement just yet.
During his side’s superb 3-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona yesterday, Ramos reminded the world just why he’s such a talented defender after he executed a perfectly timed, reversed tackle on none other than Messi.
Pictures courtesy of Faisal