AC Milan’s perfect start to the season threatened as key man tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for COVID-19, report RTL.

Donnarumma, who made the AC Milan number one spot his as a teenager, provides the foundation of their defence with his assured and reliable goalkeeping. It’s easy to forget he’s only 21-years-old, considering he has been in the big-time for several years now.

The Italian has been a key figure in the Rossoneri’s perfect start to their Serie A campaign, sitting top of the table after winning all four of their opening fixtures.

However, while all has been rosy so far for Milan, the equilibrium has now been threatened, with RTL reporting that Donnarumma has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be forced into self-isolation.

It’s a blow for manager Stefano Pioli, but he ought to have expected that something like this would happen. Considering how arduous and disappointing Milan’s recent seasons have been, it was all going to well…

