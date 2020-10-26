Arsenal could reportedly still be among the transfer suitors for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to the latest on his future.

Aouar has shone in Ligue 1 and also really caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League last season as his Lyon side knocked out Manchester City on the way to reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

The Athletic have reported on Arsenal’s pursuit of Aouar during the summer, though in the end the deal never materialised and the Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead.

Still, there is surely still room for Aouar in this Arsenal squad, and Tuttosport name the north Londoners as potential rivals to Juventus for the Frenchman’s signature.

Aouar could be a fine signing for most top clubs, and Tuttosport suggest Juve are likely to make him a top target, though winning the race for his signature won’t necessarily be easy.

Arsenal fans will hope this means their club remains determined to snap up this fine creative talent, who could undoubtedly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s unconvincing side.

AFC lost 1-0 to Leicester City last night, meaning they’ve already suffered three Premier League defeats this season, and they’ve simply not looked good enough in the final third, with a better passer like Aouar surely needed to open opposition defences up.