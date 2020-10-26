Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticised manager Mikel Arteta for chopping and changing his tactics too much.

Like Unai Emery did before him, Arteta has often tinkered with his tactics and changed players around from one game to another, and that lack of cohesion might be costing Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 at home to Leicester City last night, with Jamie Vardy netting a late winner after a highly unconvincing performance from the home side.

Keown feels that Arteta is overdoing it with his constant tinkering, as he explained to Stadium Astro in the video below…

“They keep changing from one system to another and they did this with Emery,” the former Arsenal defender said.

“That’s what I would like to see now, the same pictures, the same triangles, the same movements, the same partnerships, the same relationships.

“If you keep changing it, you don’t find a rhythm, and that’s something that I found in a very successful team. It was like putting an old pair of slippers on for a game. Everything was there. You’d fire it into midfield to Patrick Vieira, into Dennis Bergkamp, [Thierry] Henry into the channel; it was three passes.

“These players now are getting the ball now and it’s jamming a little bit, so I think keep it simple and start building from this team. If this is the way he wants to play, keep with it, and try to put the people in it and get the messages right and work on it.

“It was very static, the front three never really moved from positions, they didn’t make themselves available.

“This is a brand new project for the manager. We don’t want to be over critical. I believe he’s the right man for the job 100 per cent, super bright manager and he’s going to have setbacks, it’s how he responds to this now.”

Arsenal have a difficult game coming up next as they take on Manchester United away in the Premier League, though before that they’re in action against Dundalk in the Europa League, which could be an opportunity to find some rhythm and boost confidence.