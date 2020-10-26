Arsenal reportedly went against Arteta’s transfer preference to side with director in signing Partey

According to SportWitness via today’s edition of French newspaper L’Equipe, Mikel Arteta outlined Houssem Aouar as his No.1 midfield target for Arsenal, but the Gunners signed Thomas Partey instead.

L’Equipe report that Arteta was more in favour of signing playmaker Aouar, but Edu Gaspar wanted box-to-box midfielder Partey to join and the Arsenal hierarchy sided with the chief instead.

The French newspaper then weirdly state this was proof that the Brazilian director’s word ‘obviously had more weight’ than Arteta’s.

It’s added that Lyon expected at least one of Aouar or Memphis Depay to leave this summer, but a failed move to Barcelona has also seen the Dutchman stay, in a massive boost to the side’s hopes for the season.

We’re not sure what to make of L’Equipe’s claims given the reports surrounding Partey’s transfer, as per the Independent, the club’s ownership sanctioned the move for Partey following a personal request from Arteta. With the Gunners triggering the star’s €45m release clause at Atletico Madrid.

Aouar is five years younger than Partey and a different kind of midfielder, the Frenchman is more creative – whilst Partey is skilled all-around whilst boasting the athleticism that Arsenal need.

It’s a shame that these reports will effectively pit the players’ careers against each other, the pair are both fine players and Arsenal are lucky to have one of them in their ranks.

Partey has started two games for the Gunners so far, as well as making his debut with a cameo off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City.