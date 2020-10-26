Damning stats might make Arsenal fans think twice about sticking with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has proven far more popular so far than his predecessor Unai Emery.

In less than a year in charge, the inexperienced Spanish tactician has seemingly done a great deal to lift the morale at the Emirates Stadium, guiding the club to a surprise FA Cup victory last season, beating Manchester City and Chelsea in the semi-finals and final, respectively.

Arteta was highly rated as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at Manchester City, and he surely has a big future in management ahead of him.

That said, Gooners may be concerned by his stats in his first 26 Premier League games in comparison to Emery…

I prefer not to speak… ? pic.twitter.com/B8URnuvbLY — The Sun – Arsenal (@SunArsenal) October 26, 2020

Somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal have won fewer games, drawn more, lost more, scored less, taken fewer shots, and had less of the ball than they did at the start of Emery’s unsuccessful reign.

That doesn’t exactly bode well, and there’s no doubt Arsenal looked a very flawed side as they lost at home to Leicester City yesterday.

Did that FA Cup win paper over a few cracks at Arsenal? These worrying figures suggest it might have, though of course fans won’t complain too much if the football isn’t great but it delivers trophies.

It is worth noting that Arteta’s Arsenal are at least conceding fewer goals than Emery’s side did, so that’s some progress, but the lack of creativity and attacking spark in this team suggests the 38-year-old’s bizarre snubbing of Mesut Ozil might be a big mistake.