Barcelona are keen on extending centre-back Ronald Araujo’s contract until 2026, according to Marca.

Ronald Koeman is tasked with regaining domestic control, with Real Madrid winning the title last time around, as well as building the next generation of Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have an ageing squad. Key men such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi are not getting any younger. Thankfully, the likes of Sergino Dest, Pedri and Ansu Fati will make the Barca faithful sleep easier at night knowing their future is in safe hands.

Araujo could also be included in that bracket, with the 21-year-old Uruguayan looking as though he could be a future starter at the Nou Camp. He is likely to feature against Juventus midweek in the Champions League, with Gerard Pique suspended.

Barcelona are wasting no time ensuring that his future is in their hands. Marca report that an extension until the summer of 2026 is in the works. His current deal runs until 2023, but there looks to be intention to all-but confirm his continuation as a Barcelona player long-term.

As a wise man once said, the future belongs to those who prepare for it today.