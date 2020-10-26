Menu

Barcelona president and board could sensationally resign today as off-field turmoil reaches breaking point

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors could resign TODAY with the club in turmoil, according to Spanish publication Sport

Barca have been one of the most successful clubs in Europe over Bartomeu’s reign, but off-field controversy has marred this time in charge. His calamitous leadership has taken a turn for the worse over the past few months.

MORE: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi makes his worst start to a season in 15 years

As AS report, influential first-team member Gerard Pique, who has been earmarked as a future club president himself, is the latest to speak out against Bartomeu, specifically regarding his handling of the Lionel Messi saga over the summer.

Bartomeu’s position at the helm has now become untenable, and Sport report that he and his Barcelona directors could all resign today, which would be a seismic shift of power at the Nou Camp.

More Stories / Latest News
Lower xG than Lewis Dunk: Horror stat shows just how bad £250K-a-week Arsenal star is performing
Former Liverpool star reveals how Klopp told him he’d be leaving in difficult conversation
Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten after tragic death aged 17

Ronald Koeman and the Barca squad will have hoped that the drama would not run into the new season, with the home defeat in the El Clasico suggesting the dressing room could be being affected by it all.

The end could be nigh for Bartomeu now, though – which would spell the start of a new chapter in Catalonia.

More Stories Gerard Pique Josep Maria Batomeu Lionel Messi

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Olawale olatunji says:
    October 26, 2020 at 8:25 am

    He should please leave our dear club. His time is up. His philosophy and idea is not working any more.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.