Barcelona president and board could sensationally resign today as off-field turmoil reaches breaking point

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors could resign TODAY with the club in turmoil, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Barca have been one of the most successful clubs in Europe over Bartomeu’s reign, but off-field controversy has marred this time in charge. His calamitous leadership has taken a turn for the worse over the past few months.

As AS report, influential first-team member Gerard Pique, who has been earmarked as a future club president himself, is the latest to speak out against Bartomeu, specifically regarding his handling of the Lionel Messi saga over the summer.

Bartomeu’s position at the helm has now become untenable, and Sport report that he and his Barcelona directors could all resign today, which would be a seismic shift of power at the Nou Camp.

Ronald Koeman and the Barca squad will have hoped that the drama would not run into the new season, with the home defeat in the El Clasico suggesting the dressing room could be being affected by it all.

The end could be nigh for Bartomeu now, though – which would spell the start of a new chapter in Catalonia.