According to Spanish publication Sport, as part of Gerard Pique’s new contract with Barcelona, the defender has agreed to half his wage for the rest of the season, to help the cash-strapped side.

Sport report that the long-serving Barcelona star actually asked the club what percentage of his wage they’d like to temporarily cut, with the Catalan outfit replying with 50% and Pique obliging.

Pique was one of the four contract extensions that were announced after the Champions League win against Ferencvaros last week, joining Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The centre-back’s contract has been extended until the summer of 2024, but this is based on whether Pique makes a certain number of appearances in 2021/2022.

AS report that the club can release the Spain international at the end of that season if Pique doesn’t play in 35% of the club’s games that term.

The 6ft4 ace remains a key figure for Barcelona, with Pique and Lenglet nailed down as the La Liga side’s centre-back pairing.

Pique has played the entire 90 minutes in all of Barcelona’s league games so far this season, but made a foolish decision against Ferencvaros as he was sent off with the side enjoying a comfortable lead.