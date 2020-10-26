According to Spanish publication Sport, as part of Gerard Pique’s new contract with Barcelona, the star has the option to leave if he wishes.
The Catalan outfit confirmed last week that the centre-back has signed a new contract until the summer of 2024, with this dependent on the amount of appearances Pique makes in the 2021/2022 season.
Sport report that Pique actually has an option to leave in his new deal for either retirement or to play in the MLS, but the defender will not be able to sign with another ‘top European side’.
The terms of the deal seem like they suit all parties, Barcelona have the ace tied down until the end of the next season at least – with an option end the relationship if appearances aren’t met, whilst Pique is offered the chance to play elsewhere if he desires.
Pique has played the entire 90 minutes in all of Barcelona’s league games so far this season, but was sent off in the Champions League tie against Ferencvaros after a reckless decision.
Ronald Koeman’s side call on Pique and Clement Lenglet as their preferred centre-back partnership, keeping hold of the 33-year-old for now is wise considering their lack of other options.
Samuel Umtiti continues to battle with injury troubles which have derailed a world-class career, whilst Ronald Araujo acts as the club’s third-choice option at the heart of the defence.