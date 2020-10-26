According to Spanish publication Sport, as part of Gerard Pique’s new contract with Barcelona, the star has the option to leave if he wishes.

The Catalan outfit confirmed last week that the centre-back has signed a new contract until the summer of 2024, with this dependent on the amount of appearances Pique makes in the 2021/2022 season.

Sport report that Pique actually has an option to leave in his new deal for either retirement or to play in the MLS, but the defender will not be able to sign with another ‘top European side’.

The terms of the deal seem like they suit all parties, Barcelona have the ace tied down until the end of the next season at least – with an option end the relationship if appearances aren’t met, whilst Pique is offered the chance to play elsewhere if he desires.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It never crossed my mind’ – Barcelona president refuses to resign ahead of vote of no confidence next stage Photo: Ashley Barnes somehow escapes a red card after horrific elbow on Tottenham’s Alderweireld Barcelona star agrees to 50% wage cut in bid to help club amid Covid-19 pandemic