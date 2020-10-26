It’s been a pretty big year for Manchester United’s England international, Marcus Rashford.

Aside from any on-pitch exploits for the Red Devils, the striker has spearheaded a campaign aimed at eradicating child hunger.

Having already coerced the Government into one climb down over the lack of money being spent on some of the most vulnerable in society, it appears that there may also be a second u-turn thanks to Rashford’s consistency of message across his social media channels.

He’s received an MBE for his services to charity work during this period, but it’s clear that he’s not done yet.

He should really be a shoo-in for the Sports Personality of the Year too, but according to the Daily Mail, the striker is set to be snubbed.

The long-standing criteria for winning the BBC Sport award is slanted towards ‘sporting achievement.’

The outlet also note that the BBC are wary of a potential backlash should Rashford not be honoured in some way.

To that end, he could be in the running for the Helen Rollason award instead.