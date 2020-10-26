Edinson Cavani is reportedly impressing in Manchester United training as he makes a good early impression since his free transfer late on this summer.

The Uruguay international might not have been the signing many Red Devils fans wanted, as he arrives at the age of 33 after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain last season.

However, there’s no doubt Cavani has been one of Europe’s most lethal strikers for much of the last decade, and it seems he’s still showing signs of his quality in United training, according to The Athletic.

Although the report discusses how United might eventually look to more long-term targets like Erling Haaland to come in up front, it is suggested that for the time being, Cavani could provide genuine competition to Anthony Martial for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

That would be fine work by Cavani if he can manage it, with the 33-year-old clearly determined to make the most of his spell in the Premier League.

Many players would be looking to put their feet up and accept big money whilst playing at a lower level in the MLS or similar at this stage of their careers, but it looks like Cavani could really make a name for himself at Old Trafford, even if only for a relatively brief period.