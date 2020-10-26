There was a time when being a new signing at a football club virtually ensured that you’d go straight into the starting line-up after putting pen to paper.

Modern football now sees to it that it’s no longer the case, even if you’ve spent upwards of €40m, as is the case with Man United’s purchase of Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman joined from Ajax in the summer transfer window, and the expectation was surely that he’d quickly be forming a decent partnership with Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

However, despite some sporadic appearances, van de Beek has yet to truly make his mark.

Former Netherlands international, Wim Kieft, has defended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Dutch press, according to the Daily Star, who also note that Kieft has advised his countryman to be patient.

The physical nature of the English game will clearly take some getting used to for van de Beek, and with United certainly not unhappy with the player, Kieft’s directive for him to ‘be sensible’ should be heeded.