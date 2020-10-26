Menu

Messi endorses Barcelona plan to beat Manchester United to forward transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi would reportedly endorse the club’s potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been in lethal goal-scoring form in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players on the planet with his emergence in the last year or so.

MORE: Paul Pogba update: Truth emerges after rumours Man United star was quitting France duty

According to Don Balon, Haaland is now on Barcelona’s radar, and Messi would be pleased with this potential deal for the prolific 20-year-old.

Haaland has also notably been linked with Manchester United in recent times, with The Athletic explaining how Dortmund beat them to his signing, whilst adding that he remains a potential target for the future.

The Red Devils recently signed Edinson Cavani as a short-term option up front, but one imagines they’ll eventually need a long-term option in that position.

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
£54m-rated star favours Arsenal transfer over Real Madrid
Manchester United hatch plan to be front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund goal-machine
“I don’t see him staying at PSG for 10 years” – Liverpool given hope over Kylian Mbappe transfer

While United are blessed with other talents like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in that department, most would agree that Haaland could represent a major upgrade.

haaland bvb 2020-21

Erling Haaland to Manchester United or Barcelona?

Barcelona also need to strengthen up front, however, with Messi not getting any younger and struggling for goals so far this season.

The Argentine may well be aware that Haaland could be the ideal long-term replacement for him in Barca’s attack.

More Stories Erling Haaland Lionel Messi Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.