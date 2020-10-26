Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi would reportedly endorse the club’s potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been in lethal goal-scoring form in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players on the planet with his emergence in the last year or so.

According to Don Balon, Haaland is now on Barcelona’s radar, and Messi would be pleased with this potential deal for the prolific 20-year-old.

Haaland has also notably been linked with Manchester United in recent times, with The Athletic explaining how Dortmund beat them to his signing, whilst adding that he remains a potential target for the future.

The Red Devils recently signed Edinson Cavani as a short-term option up front, but one imagines they’ll eventually need a long-term option in that position.

While United are blessed with other talents like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in that department, most would agree that Haaland could represent a major upgrade.

Barcelona also need to strengthen up front, however, with Messi not getting any younger and struggling for goals so far this season.

The Argentine may well be aware that Haaland could be the ideal long-term replacement for him in Barca’s attack.